A Takoma Park police officer shot and wounded a person Wednesday night in the District after officials said a suspect fired at the officer.

Police released few initial details, including the location of the incident, which happened about 7:30 p.m., according to a statement from Catherine Plevy, a police spokeswoman. Plevy said D.C. police are investigating the incident.

A D.C. police spokesman said the shooting happened in the area of Eastern Avenue and Sligo Mill Road, which is at the jurisdictional boundary line. D.C. police officials released no further information.

Plevy said “the suspect was struck once” after the officer returned fire. It was not clear what prompted the encounter or why the Takoma Park officer crossed into the District.

The wounded person was taken to a hospital, she said. That person’s condition, gender, and age were not immediately released.

The officer was not hit by gunfire, Plevy said.