An electrical stun gun was used Friday to subdue a student after a fight at a high school in Southern Maryland, according to authorities.

The student broke free from a teacher who was trying to restrain him and began running “in an aggressive manner” toward the person with whom he was fighting and a school resource officer, the Charles County, Md., sheriff’s office said.

A statement from the sheriff’s office about the incident at Thomas Stone High School said the 15-year-old student ignored oral commands to stop before the resource office “deployed his agency-issued Taser” and took him safely into custody.

The county sheriff’s office said an altercation between two students began about 10 a..m. in a classroom. It said one student was being restrained by other students and a teacher. A second student was being held back by other students, the sheriff’s office said.

It said the first student broke free and began running toward the other student and the resource officer, who had been summoned after the dispute began.

Rescue personnel were called to Thomas Stone to examine both students, the sheriff’s office said. There was no indication in the statement that either student required hospital treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the first student was arrested and charged with disrupting school activities and failure to comply with a lawful order. He was also charged with “affray,” the sheriff’s office said. Affray generally means fighting. The sheriff’s office said the other students would be charged with affray and disruption of school activities.

Located in the Waldorf area of Charles County, Thomas Stone enrolled about 1100 students in a recent school year, and is named for a signer of the Declaration of Independence. It opened 50 years ago.

