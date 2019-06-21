A tax lobbyist and former attorney for the Department of Justice’s Tax Division failed to pay his own taxes, he acknowledged in U.S. District Court in Alexandria on Friday.

James F. Miller, 67, admitted Friday before Judge T.S. Ellis III that he failed to pay taxes on more than $2 million in income from 2010 to 2014 and owes about $735,933 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Miller worked for the Tax Division and Treasury Department under President George H.W. Bush before going into private practice at several prominent law firms and then starting his own lobbying business.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, for four years, Miller left “substantial portions” of his income off his tax returns.

He is set to be sentenced Sept. 27 and faces up to three years in prison.

An attorney for Miller did not return a request for comment.

This is a developing story.

