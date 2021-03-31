The investigation started in January after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from the instant messaging app Kik that a user was possibly uploading child pornography, according to arrest records filed in court. That user was determined to be Bremerman, police said. They searched his residence Monday and say they found “numerous videos and photographs of child pornography on his cellular phone.”
“These charges are deeply troubling and are a violation of the core values of our school and school system,” Roberto Clemente Principal Jeffrey T. Brown wrote in a letter to parents on Wednesday.
Goshen’s principal, Stephanie Dinga, sent out similar remarks.
Bremerman was being held without bond Wednesday in the Montgomery County jail. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday to have his bond conditions reviewed by a judge. There was no attorney for him listed in online court records as of Wednesday evening.