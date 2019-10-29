Authorities said the alleged abuse occurred at the school in the 3600 block of Alabama Avenue SE. The indictment alleges Noble forced the boy to touch him in inappropriate ways and put him in reasonable fear that he “would be subjected to bodily injury and kidnapping.”

The indictment does not say when the alleged abuse was first reported. A D.C. police report was filed in January.

Noble’s attorney, Edward J. Ungvarsky, said in a statement that his client “is an honest, beloved and longtime public servant. The charges are false and libelous. We look forward to the vindication of the truth in the court of law.”

The principal of Beers Elementary, Gwendolyn Payton, said in a letter to parents that she first learned of the allegations from police in January and that Noble was put on leave on Jan. 16 and has not been allowed at any school facility.

