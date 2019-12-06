An attorney for Zilevu said the alleged crime had no connection to his work at the IRS, and prosecutors have not claimed otherwise.

Zilevu used the names of three victims to buy $69,000 in home goods, international vacations and jewelry between 2016 and 2018, according to court documents. He allegedly used his official IRS email address to set up a PayPal account under one victim’s name, and had packages bought on Amazon with another victim’s identity sent to his Woodbridge home. He traveled to Florida, Jamaica and Iceland, according to the indictment, and in one three-month period, he spent more than $1,000 on Uber rides.