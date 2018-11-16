A teenager was stabbed Friday night in Northwest Washington and was later found about half a dozen blocks away at a Metro station, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred in the 1900 block of 7th Street NW about 9 p.m., said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. He said the youth was found conscious and breathing at the Mount Vernon Metro Square station.

Police gave no age for the youth. However, one person situated to know about the incident said he was thought to be around 13.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police said they thought he would recover.

It was unclear what prompted the stabbing.

