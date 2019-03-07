D.C. police arrested a 15-year-old Thursday on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of a man during a daylight shooting in a Columbia Heights alley last month, officials said.

Authorities did not identify the teen, but said he was charged for first-degree murder while armed, felony murder and carrying a pistol without a license in the killing of Jamal Kwame Crump on Feb. 27.

Crump, 23, died at a hospital shortly after police found him wounded behind rowhouses in the 1300 block of Monroe Street NW about 2:40 p.m.

Shortly after the shooting, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said police believed the victim had been targeted after he had an altercation with three males. Surveillance video collected from the scene showed one of those men leaving the area and then returning to shoot Crump, Newsham said.

Police released no details about what evidence led the teen to be charged in the case.

