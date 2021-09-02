According to witness testimony, authorities allege that Powers directed 14-year-old Shilen Wylie to “shoot the victims” at the basketball court, according to charging documents.
Prosecutors said the shooting injured a 16-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, and Axel Trejos, a 20-year-old, was killed.
On August 18, according to prosecutors, Wylie and a friend arrived in Germantown at the Plum Gar Community Recreation Center over a dispute the friend had with the 16-year-old.
The friend of Wylie’s began to fistfight with the 16-year-old, prosecutors said. Powers, was allegedly standing next to Wylie during the fight, according to charging documents citing witnesses.
After Powers prompted the shooting, Wylie “produced a handgun and began shooting the victims,” charging documents alleged, and Powers then fled.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at Scenery Drive at the recreation center and found the victims, who were all transported to different area hospitals. Trejos, a recent 2020 high school graduate of Clarksburg High School, was pronounced dead, according to charging documents.
Wylie and the friend who arrived with him were stopped by police near the crime scene after a lookout was broadcast over police radio, police said. The 14-year-old was found armed with a 9mm handgun, the same caliber as the gun used in the shooting, according to charging documents.
Police had earlier arrested and charged Wylie with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and firearm charges.
Powers later turned himself in to authorities at an unspecified date and appeared at a court hearing Thursday, prosecutors said.
He is being held without bond.
Dan Morse and Michael S. Rosenwald contributed to this report.