A teenager was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a young man on a July evening near the H Street corridor in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Kewon Hunter, 19, of Northeast, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Dion DeMarco Boyd, 21, also of Northeast. The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. on July 30.

Police did not provide a motive, though additional details could be provided when an arrest affidavit is made public at Hunter’s initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Friday.

Police said Boyd was shot in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue NE, a block from H Street, one of the District’s nightlife spots. It was near Starburst park, named for the confluence of streets that includes Benning and Bladensburg Roads, H Street and Maryland Avenue.

Boyd was pronounced dead at a hospital. At the time of his arrest on the murder charge, court documents show that Hunter was in jail awaiting a hearing in October on charges of burglary while armed and possessing an illegal firearm.

Police say in court documents that officers responding to a man with a gun call on Sept. 6 found Hunter emerging from an apartment in Southeast Washington with a black gun in his hand. Police allege Hunter and another man forced their way into an occupied apartment and took money and a jar containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.