But the gun case remained, which kept Aguilar locked in jail. On May 7, prosecutors dropped two felony charges against him, leaving Aguilar charged with four misdemeanor weapons offenses and in a position that led a different judge to release him from jail on a $5,000 bond. Aguilar returned to court on June 22 and pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person younger than 21. Prosecutors asked for a sentence of 45 days in jail, but because Aguilar was entitled to credit for his 38 days in jail from early April to mid-May, followed by credit for home detention, it meant he wouldn’t go back to jail.