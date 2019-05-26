A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Congress Heights on Sunday morning, police said.

Three female victims, one a minor, also were wounded in the shooting, D.C. police chief Peter Newsham said in a video posted on Twitter. Their injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

Police had not identified the victims.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE shortly after 10:30 a.m., Newsham said. They found the boy with gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly afterward, the three female victims showed up at a hospital for treatment.

Newsham said police believe a male passenger stepped out of a car with “a long gun or rifle” and opened fire. Police were searching for a light-colored, four-door sedan in an older model last seen headed south on Wheeler Road SE.

Anyone with information can call the Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

