Maurice Scott was a 15-year-old honor roll student at Somerset Prep DC Public Charter School in Southeast Washington who had a passion for film production and sports, the school principal said Monday.

He was fatally shot Sunday morning on the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE — just two blocks from the school in the city’s Congress Heights neighborhood — in a parking lot near a row of stores and other businesses.

Police released his name on Monday but said no arrests have been made in the shooting, in which two women and a girl also were injured.

Semere Abraha, who owns the Holiday Market convenience store at the site, was stocking loaves of bread near the entrance when the shots were fired and several people rushed inside for cover.

In surveillance video footage of the parking lot, captured by Abraha’s security system and viewed by The Washington Post, a young man can be seen sprinting for the store, making it to the entrance and placing his hand on the door handle before he falls to the ground motionless, glass exploding and showering around him.

The shooter stepped out of the front passenger seat of a car that had pulled into the parking lot and idled at the exit as he opened fire with what police later described as a “long gun or rifle.”

Police are searching for the car: a light-colored, four-door sedan in an older model last seen headed south on Wheeler Road SE.

Scott was unconscious when paramedics arrived and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A short time later, the other victims walked into the same hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

On Monday, D.C. Councilman Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) posted to Facebook a video of Maurice that was apparently recorded as part of a video production program at Somerset Prep. In the clip, the freshman teen appears shy but happy to be part of the recording and to share with viewers his love for school and a little bit about Washington.



Holiday Market owner Semere Abraha, right, cleans up with a helper after gunfire shattered the glass doors of his store Sunday morning. (Peter Jamison/The Washington Post)

“We’ve got the White House here,” he says in the video, between laughter. “You can come visit the Washington monuments, the museums.”

About himself, Maurice says: “I like to chill. I like to laugh. I like to joke around. Be coolin’.”

In a letter sent to Somerset Prep parents on Monday, school principal Lauren Catalano said the school is heartbroken over the shooting, which she said was not school-related.

“Maurice was a beloved student and had an infectious smile that brightened our school community every day,” Catalano wrote in the letter. She told parents that students would be let out of class early on Tuesday for a chance to meet with grief counselors.

Perry Stein contributed to this report.

