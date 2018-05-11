A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a man who was in a relationship with his mother, according to Prince George’s County police.

Taahir Butler, of Lanham, killed Herman Jackson, 53, police said. They all lived in the same house along the 7000 block of Woodstream Terrace in Lanham.

Police responded to the home around 4 a.m. Thursday, where they found Jackson suffering from stab wounds. He died a short time later at a hospital.

Butler and Jackson had gotten into a dispute, and Butler shot Jackson “several times with a BB gun and then stabbed him,” police said. Butler was at the home when police arrived and confessed to stabbing Jackson, according to police.

Butler has been charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder and is being held at a jail with no bond.

Taahir Butler is accused of fatally stabbing a man who was in a relationship with his mother, in Lanham, Md. (Courtesy of Prince George's County police)

According to a tracking done by The Washington Post, there have been 92 homicides in the D.C. region this year. Of those, 30 have been in Maryland and 19 in Prince George’s County.