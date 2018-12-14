A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his stepfather.

Jonte Graham of District Heights, Md., was charged as an adult in the slaying of Antoine Colter, 32, of Northwest Washington, according to Prince George’s County police.

Graham and Colter argued before the shooting in an apartment about 5:25 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 6800 block of Atwood Street in District Heights, police said. Officers who went to the scene found Colter with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Graham is in jail without bond.