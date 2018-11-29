A 17-year-old has been arrested after police said they linked him to a series of robberies of people with whom he interacted on the Internet, then met in Southeast Washington.

Tykel Wilson Jr., of Southeast, was charged as an adult with two counts of felony armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery, police said. He was ordered detained until a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday .

Police said the teen met the victims over the online app Letgo, which connects people trying to sell items with people trying to buy them.

Last month, D.C. police expanded its safety-zone program started in 2016 to help people using Letgo, OfferUp and Craigslist to barter for goods. People can now use all seven police stations and the Harbor Patrol office to meet people to exchange money for goods.

Police warn people to not meet or make transactions in nonpublic places. Using the police stations gives both sides the protection of law enforcement.

Authorities said Wilson set up the same meeting location for all three incidents — the 2300 block of Altamont Place SE, a residential street between Good Hope and Naylor roads.

The first robbery occurred about 2 p.m. on Nov. 9. Police said the victims and suspect met on Altamont Place when Wilson allegedly took out a handgun and demanded money and property.

Another armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery occurred Nov. 10, police said. In the later case, police said the youth fled without getting money.