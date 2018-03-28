Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who was later chased into the icy waters of the Anacostia River in Southeast Washington.

Troy Ashley, of Southeast Washington, was arrested and charged Tuesday as an adult for first-degree sexual abuse while armed.

Around 10 p.m. on March 20 in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrace SE, a man with a handgun forced his way into the back seat of the woman’s Toyota Camry, according to D.C. police.

[Woman is carjacked, sexually assaulted before fleeing into freezing Anacostia River, police say]

He then ordered her to drive to the rear of the block, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

After the assault, he forced her to drive to an area near Anacostia Park before he took the car, authorities said.

The woman called 911 and said “she was being chased by a suspect and had no clothes on and had jumped into the [Anacostia] river” between Good Hope Road and the 11th Street Bridge, according to Sgt. James Dingeldein, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police. When park police arrived, the victim signaled to an officer with the flashlight on her phone and was helped out of the river.