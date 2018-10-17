TaQuan Pinkney, 18, was shot and killed Sept. 9 in Southeast Washington. His family and community leaders said he had gone to a corner store a few blocks from his house to get a soda. (Courtesy of Horton's Kids)

A second teenage boy from Southeast D.C. was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting last month of an 18-year-old who was walking to a store to buy soda.

D.C. police charged a 15-year-old Tuesday with first-degree murder while armed in the Sept. 9 killing of TaQuan Pinkney. Police did not release the boy’s name.

Pinkney was killed about 1 p.m. that day in the 2800 block of Stanton Road SE, near Pomeroy Road. His friends and family members say he was shot in the back while running away from people who were having a “neighborhood beef.”

He’d recently graduated from Suitland High School in Maryland and had planned to attend the University of the District Columbia this fall.

On Oct. 1, D.C. police charged Elijah Jarmon, 17, with first-degree murder while armed in connection with Pinkney’s death.

Police have not released further details about the shooting.