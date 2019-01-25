Prince George’s County police arrested a teenager and charged him with shooting and critically wounding a 15-year-old at a home in the Landover, Md., area.

The suspect, a 16-year-old from Landover, was charged as an adult with first-degree assault and gun charges.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot about 10 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 6700 block of Dorman Street near U.S. Route 50, police said

“The preliminary investigation reveals the victim and [the suspect] were drinking alcohol inside of the home. The suspect admits to playing with two guns which have been recovered,” police said in a news release. “While handling the guns, the suspect admits to pointing one of them at the victim and pulling the trigger.”

When officers arrived, they found the teenager had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.