D.C. police have arrested a 17-year-old youth in connection with a robbery spree that included six armed holdups and one attempted holdup over two days in June, according to authorities.

Javard Harris, of Northeast, was charged as an adult in all seven cases. He is expected to make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Friday. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the suspect was arrested at his home “along with the weapon we believe was used in these crimes.”

Police said two robberies occurred June 19 on Capitol Hill — in the 800 block of Constitution Avenue NE, between Stanton and Lincoln Parks, and later in the 200 block of 13th Street SE, four blocks south of Lincoln Park.

Authorities said in a statement that in each case, the victim was approached by two men, one or both armed with a gun, and forced to give up property. Police have not arrested the second person.

Another five attacks occurred June 24 between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. Police said at least two people, one armed with a gun, carried out the attacks in various parts of the District. Two of the incidents were near downtown just off New Hampshire and Florida avenues; another was on Massachusetts Avenue near Franklin Square in Northwest; the fourth was on New Jersey Avenue in Shaw; and the five was on 2nd Street Northeast near Union Station.

Police said in one case, a victim resisted; in another case, police said a victim was assaulted before being robbed.

“We will continue to work every day to hold these violent offenders accountable,” Newsham told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.