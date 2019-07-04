A teenager was arrested after police say he threw fireworks that exploded under a marked police car in Capitol Heights, Md., early Thursday, according to Prince George’s County authorities.

It was the second time this week that someone has thrown fireworks at a police vehicle in the county. But police said it does not appear the two incidents are related.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski asked the public to help stop the attacks and “to look for this behavior and report it.”

“In both instances, our officers or members of our community could have been seriously injured or worse,” the chief said in a statement. “These are large explosive devices and are being used deliberately, with no regard for consequences, against all of us. This is foolish and we will not tolerate it in our community.”

The latest incident occurred about 1:15 a.m. as an officer was patrolling near East Capitol and Davey streets. Police said that a person hiding in woods threw a lit firework at the cruiser. It landed underneath the front bumper and exploded.

Police said the officer chased the person into the woods and arrested a teenager. He was charged as a juvenile with reckless endangerment, assault and fireworks-related violations. He was not identified because of his age.

Before that incident, police said a person called 911 to report someone throwing fireworks at other passing vehicles from that same location.

And on Saturday, about five miles from Thursday’s attack, police said an officer was sitting in a marked cruiser on Walters Lane near Hil Mar Drive in Forestville when an assailant lit a fuse and threw the firework at the vehicle. It exploded on the street near the cruiser.

Police said a second person recorded the incident on a cellphone; authorities released a video of the attack. The video showed the man, dressed in a dark shirt and shorts, as he crept around the corner of a building, lit the fuse and, with a left-handed heave, hurled the firework toward the police car.

No arrests have been made, but the police chief said they have identified a person of interest in Saturday’s incident.

