“Investigators are working to determine why the teen was in the roadway prior to being struck,” Prince George’s County police tweeted Sunday afternoon.
The victim’s name was withheld Sunday, and additional details were not immediately available.
Earlier this month, police responded to another pedestrian fatality along Indian Head Highway, several miles south of Saturday’s crash. That victim was also hit by vehicles while in the road, police said.
The department is asking any witnesses to Saturday night’s incident to call 301-731-4422 or 866-411-TIPS.
At least two other pedestrians were killed in the Washington region over the weekend. A man was killed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Washington Street in Falls Church, police said. Another man was killed Friday night when a vehicle ran over him at 16th and L streets NW in the District, police said.