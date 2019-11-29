In June, his mother moved Eric to Petworth to get him away from trouble. But he kept returning, and on the afternoon of Nov. 22, he was shot in the head on Benning Road, nearly 10 miles from his new home in Northwest Washington, just three blocks from where he had used to live.

AD

Sequoya Mercer, 37, said she held her son’s hand that night at University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, and she felt him squeeze. But she described his grip as “limp,” and she said, “I knew he wasn’t going to make it.”

AD

Eric, 17, slipped into a coma and never recovered. He died on Tuesday, the 12th juvenile between the ages of 11 and 17 killed in the District this year.

“Babies are dying for nothing,” Mercer said.

Eric was among the latest of the District’s more than 150 homicides this year, an increase over 2018, and it came as city leaders are struggling to address the number of youths victimized and committing violent crime.

Allen, who taught school in the District and is now an advisory neighborhood commissioner in an area that includes Benning Park, described the challenge to channel young men and women into positive activities. “The streets lure them in,” he said. “They are looking for instant gratification, and, basically, trying to survive.”

AD

Eric’s mother described him as polite, respectful and close to two older sisters and a younger brother. But she said he hung out with older teens and young men who were involved in questionable activities. He first got into trouble even as he excelled on the basketball court and played wide receiver for Pop Warner football — caught with a pellet gun at the age of 12, his mother said.

AD

Mercer said she couldn’t persuade Eric to stay away from his friends, even after the family moved out of Benning Park, “to get him out of that area, to put him in a different environment, something quieter, something better than Simple City.”

She added, “He just kept going back there.”

AD

He was in his old neighborhood a few weeks before he was killed and was arrested with a gun, his mother said. She said he was using the weapon as a prop in a rap video, and she posted on social media images of police confronting him and possibly striking him. She said he filed a complaint, which police confirmed.

Mercer, who works overnight as a concierge at a luxury apartment building in Northeast Washington, said her son spent a week in juvenile detention and was placed in a supervised shelter for youths. Officials drove him each day to his new school, Theodore Roosevelt High School in Northwest Washington. On Nov. 22, Mercer said her son skipped his last class and again went to Benning Park.

AD

She said a person who was with her son told her that Eric’s friends had robbed a man a few days earlier, and a group returned to retaliate. Mercer said she believes her son was shot because the shooter recognized him as being from Benning Park and as an associate of the robbers. She said she does not believe he participated in the robbery.

AD

Mercer is pleading with her son’s friends “to cooperate with police, let them know who they robbed,” to help them in their investigation.

D.C. police declined to comment on a possible motive.

Mercer said Eric did not like his new high school but had been looking forward to senior pictures on Dec. 9. He talked of joining the Air Force, to learn about planes and maybe travel the world.

He loved to eat — lasagna, chips, sweets — and for Thanksgiving, he craved his paternal grandmother’s “melt in your mouth” sweet potato pie.

AD

But this year, his grandmother was recovering from a heart attack at the same hospital Eric was taken to after he was shot. Mercer said her son and his grandmother were on the same floor in the Intensive Care Unit, she in Room 5, he down the hall in Room 7.

AD

He was taken off life support two days before Thanksgiving.

The family did not celebrate the holiday.