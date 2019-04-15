A 19-year-old was fatally shot in Fort Washington, Prince George’s County police said Monday.

Timothy Rojas of Temple Hills was found outside suffering a from a gunshot wound after officers were called to the 1500 block of Tucker Road at about 11 p.m. Friday, police said. He died at a hospital.

Detectives were still working to identify a suspect and motive but do not believe Rojas’s killing was random, police said.

