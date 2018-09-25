Authorities in Prince William County said they are looking for the driver of a white 2005-2006, four-door Chrysler 300 that struck and killed a teenager in Gainesville, Md.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 near Sudley and Catharpin roads, according to Prince William County Police. The vehicle left the scene.

The 17-year-old boy was from Maryland. Police did not release his name because of a Virginia law that bars the public disclosure of the identities of juvenile victims.

The vehicle is believed to have damage to its front driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-792-6500.