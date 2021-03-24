Authorities did not identify the girls because they are charged as juveniles. Police said the 13-year-old is from Southeast Washington and the older girl is from Fort Washington, in Prince George’s Count, Md.

Police said the carjacking attempt occurred about 4:30 p.m. near N and Van streets Southeast, near South Capitol Street. A department spokesman said there was a struggle inside the Honda Accord and it accelerated, crashing into parked cars and bending a metal rack before turning on its side.

The spokesman said the youths ran but were quickly captured by police with the help of a nearby member of the National Guard.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Anwar, 66, from Springfield, Va. Police said he was thrown from the vehicle and later died at a hospital. His family could not immediately be reached.

The death comes amid a wave of carjackings that began last year across the District and the Maryland suburbs, and prompted authorities to launch a task force combining the resources of local law enforcement and the FBI.

Police say 46 carjackings have occurred in the District in the first five weeks of this year, compared to eight at this time in 2020. In all of last year, police reported 345 carjackings, a spike of 143 percent from the 142 that occurred in 2019.

Juveniles have been a particular concern. In the District, police say 23 youths between the ages of 12 and 17 have been arrested this year on carjacking charges. One 14-year-old was charged in two armed carjackings and three armed robberies on a single day in January.

Other cities, including Chicago, New Orleans and Minneapolis, are experiencing similar surges, which police experts are blaming in part on the pandemic that has closed schools and youth programs, and made outreach and monitoring more difficult.

Delivery and ride-share drivers have been particularly vulnerable, according to authorities.

David Do, the director of the District’s agency that regulates for-hire vehicles, said last month that ride-share operators have been targeted more during the pandemic because they are now delivering packages and other goods for people who are staying home.

“We’re moving from transporting passengers to transporting parcels,” Do said, which makes drivers attractive targets.