Prince George’s County police arrested and charged a 14-year-old girl Wednesday with sending threatening social media posts and emails directed at two county high schools and a middle school, officials said.

Detectives charged the teen with making threats of mass violence and electronic threats mailed to minor, police said in a statement. Authorities also charged her with obscene matter/possession with intent to distribute because police said one of the emails contained obscene photos.

Officials did not identify the teen because she is a juvenile. Police began investigating the matter Tuesday morning, officials said.

The threats targeted Bladensburg and Parkdale high schools, as well as William Wirt Middle School, according to a statement released by the county school system.

“The threats were deemed non-credible,” the school system's statement said.

“Through the course of their investigation, detectives determined the suspect did not have the means necessary to carry out the threats.”

Police said they were still investigating why the threats were made. Officials said they increased security at the three schools “out of an abundance of caution.”