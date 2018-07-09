Jose Alvarado with his son Bryan Alvarado-Esquivel, 17. Police say the teen was killed at a Bladensburg park in June as he was robbed of his watch and belt. (Family photo)

Bryan Alvarado-Esquivel was sitting on the jungle gym with friends when a man with a gun appeared, police said. The gunman looked at the 17-year-old and demanded the watch around the teen’s wrist and Gucci belt at his waist.

A confrontation erupted and quickly, in broad daylight, gunshots exploded, leaving Alvarado-Esquivel fatally wounded on the busy playground.

Nearly a month since the Northwest Washington teen was killed in Bladensburg, Md., during the robbery gone wrong, police have issued photos of the items that were taken from his body and photos of shoes that detectives believe resemble the suede sneakers the gunman wore that day.

“This was a senseless act of violence,” Prince George’s County police spokesman Cpl. Lamar Robinson said. “We are pleading for the public’s help to try to bring this issue to a close. ”

Alvarado-Esquivel’s father, Jose Alvarado, stood with police Monday morning, also pleading for information that would bring justice to his family. Alvarardo said his son was the oldest of three, and his surviving family — including the teen’s mother — has been grief-stricken since the shooting.



A Gucci belt worn by Bryan Alvarado-Esquivel, 17. Police say the teen was killed at a Bladensburg park in June as he was robbed of his watch and belt. (Prince George’s County police)

“This is terrible,” Alvarado said. “They are sick, all my family. They don’t believe it that my son is gone.”

Alvarado-Esquivel was hanging out with friends June 18 at a neighborhood park in the 5300 block of Varnum Avenue, police said.

A man wearing bright, all-blue Nike Air Jordans approached and targeted Alvarado-Esquivel for his green-and-red-striped designer belt and white watch, police said. The gunman fired, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives said they believe the person who killed Alvarado-Esquivel is still in possession of the belt and watch. Police said the gunman also took a necklace from Alvarado-Esquivel.



Police say Bryan Alvarado-Esquivel, 17, was killed at a Bladensburg park in June 2018 as he was robbed of his watch and belt. Police say the suspected gunman was wearing shoes similar to the blue Nike Air Jordans pictured here. (Prince George's County Police)

“Seventeen years old. He had his whole life ahead of him and his life was taken away from him for some small items: a watch and a belt.” Robinson said. “This could be any one of our children. We don’t need this individual roaming our streets.”

Robinson asked anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

At the playground in the days after the shooting, the teen’s family gathered at the park to honor his memory, according to local television news footage of the case. They wept and rubbed one another’s shoulders as they circled around the red, blue and yellow playground equipment where Alvarado-Esquivel spent his last moments.

Alvarado, who is from El Salvador, said he was on vacation and his son was staying with friends at the time of the shooting.

Alvarado said his son was a good student and a nice teenager. Alvarado had photos of his son showing a boy turning into a young man: a baby wearing white at his baptism, a toddler wearing a shirt with yellow tractors on the chest, and a teen at the track running with his dad.

He took a deep breath before addressing a scrum of cameras Monday to ask for help.

“I want only justice for my son,” Alvarado said.

Life without him has been “muy duro” — very hard — these past few weeks, the father said.

The family hopes someone will come forward with information that will close the case, Alvarado said.

“My son will never come back to me,” Alvarado said, “but he is still in my heart for the rest of my life.”