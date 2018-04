An 18-year-old died in a car crash Monday in Bowie, Md.

A car traveling along Mitchellville Road side swiped an SUV about 9:40 a.m., Bowie police said. The driver of the car lost control and hit a tree.

The crash killed Kurt Wilson, of Lanham, police said.

The driver and another passenger, both 17, were injured. The driver was released from the hospital after treatment and the passenger is still in the hospital, police said.