Officers were called to a home in the 13800 block of Ascott Drive in Upper Marlboro at about 4:25 p.m. and found Barnes outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.
Authorities said that the investigation is ongoing, but they believe Barnes was shot in the 13500 block of Fenway Lane, near the King’s Grant Recreation Association, a few minutes drive from where police found the teen wounded.
Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward to those who come forward with information that leads police to the person who shot him.
His death marks the 10th juvenile killed and 115th homicide of 2021. Murders in the county this year have already far outpaced the homicide numbers from this same time in 2020. Prince George’s has not had more than 100 homicides in a year since 2008, when 117 people were killed.
In her statement, Alsobrooks said that Barnes’s death is “another case of gun violence” that “shows just how critical it is that we get guns off our streets.”
She called on residents to attend a gun turn-in event on Nov. 20, hosted by the police department at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro.
“We encourage residents to anonymously turn in guns, no questions asked, to receive free gift cards,” Alsobrooks said. “Stopping violence starts with this community.”
Depending on the type of gun turned over, residents will be eligible for a $75, $125 or $175 gift card. People may bring unwanted ammunition or BB and pellet guns, but they will not receive money.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
