Police in Montgomery County, Md., were searching for two 18-year-olds after the fatal shooting this week of another 18-year-old, officials said Friday.

John Delonte Black Jr. of Burtonsville is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder, according to police. They said Annbel Sierra Massilon of Silver Spring is wanted on a robbery charge.

At 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Greencastle Road and Turbridge Drive in the Fairland area for a report of a shooting. Officers found Kennedy Merrit-Millit with a gunshot wound and tried to safe his life. He died at a hospital.

Investigators do not think the victim knew the shooting suspect. But people they were with at the scene may have had an altercation, according to Capt. Ruben Rosario, director of the Montgomery County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit. Investigators are examining the possibility that Merrit-Millit was shot while trying to stop a fight, Rosario said.