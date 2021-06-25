At 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Greencastle Road and Turbridge Drive in the Fairland area for a report of a shooting. Officers found Kennedy Merrit-Millit with a gunshot wound and tried to safe his life. He died at a hospital.
Investigators do not think the victim knew the shooting suspect. But people they were with at the scene may have had an altercation, according to Capt. Ruben Rosario, director of the Montgomery County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit. Investigators are examining the possibility that Merrit-Millit was shot while trying to stop a fight, Rosario said.