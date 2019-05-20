Three teens have been charged as adults in the killing of a 14-year-old girl: Josue Fuentes-Ponce, 16, of Bladensburg, Md.; Joel Escobar, 17, of Northeast Washington; and Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi, 14, of Lothian, Md. (Prince George’s County Police Department)

A teen accused in the slaying of a 14-year-old girl who police said was lured to the woods and beaten to death by MS-13 gang members will remain in jail pending trial.

Josue Fuentes-Ponce, 16, of Bladensburg, Md., appeared via teleconference Monday for his bail review in Prince George’s County District Court.

Fuentes-Ponce is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the killing of Ariana Funes-Diaz, of Adelphi, Md.

Funes-Diaz was killed by MS-13 members and associates who were worried she would go to authorities about a kidnapping and robbery the group allegedly committed earlier in the District, Prince George’s County police and prosecutors said.

In the April 18 attack that was recorded on a cellphone camera, Fuentes-Ponce struck Funes-Diaz with a machete and was seen washing the weapon in a creek after she was killed, according to police charging documents. The machete was later found abandoned in a park in the District, police said.

Law enforcement found Funes-Diaz’s body in a creek in the woods in Riverdale, Md., one month after her death as investigators were pursuing a tip, police said.

Joel Escobar, 17, of Northeast Washington, and Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi, 14, of Lothian, Md., were also arrested and charged as adults with first-degree murder in the death. They were ordered Friday to remain jailed without bond pending trial.

Authorities still are working to identify a fourth person, suspected of filming the attack on Funes-Diaz, according to police and court documents.

