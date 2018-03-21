Two students were injured and a gunman was killed at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland on March 20. (Patrick Martin,Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post)

A 16-year-old girl shot by a classmate remained in critical condition Wednesday as law enforcement officials continued to investigate a high school shooting in Maryland that left

another student wounded and the gunman dead.

An uncle identified the 16-year-old as Jaelynn Willey, one of nine children.

In a statement, the uncle, Timothy Cormier, described Willey as an “amazing young lady, whose peaceful presence and love of her fellow students and family” is well-known at the

school. She is a dedicated student and swimmer, he said.

March 20, 2018 A police vehicle is parked in front of Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Md., after a shooting at the school about 70 miles south of Washington. Melina Mara/The Washington Post

“It is hard for us not to see her shining, smiling face right now and to see her light up the room with her presence,” Cormier said, adding the family is requesting privacy.

As of Wednesday morning, an online fundraiser had collected more than $42,350 that Cormier said will go toward medical expenses.

A representative of the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where the 16-year-old is being treated, said Wednesday details of the teen’s condition could not be

released, citing patient privacy rules.

Austin Wyatt Rollins, 17, arrived at Great Mills High School with a Glock handgun Tuesday morning and fired at the girl before classes began about 7:55 a.m., authorities said.A school resource officer confronted Rollins, firing at the teen in the school hallway at almost the same time the student shot his own weapon, said St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy

K. Cameron. Authorities are working to determine whether Rollins was killed by his own weapon or rounds fired by Deputy Blaine Gaskill.

There was no answer Wednesday at the home of Rollins’s family.

A 14-year-old boy who was in the hallway was wounded during the shooting but was released Wednesday from MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital after surgery on his thigh. It remains

unclear who fired the shot that injured the 14-year-old.

Deputies are working to determine the motive for Tuesday’s shooting and are investigating a prior relationship between Rollins and the female victim as a possible factor, Cameron said.

The shooting at the high school 70 miles south of the District thrust the close-knit St. Mary’s County community into the national debate over gun control and whether teachers should

be armed and whether more armed officers should be added to improve school safety.

Thousands are expected to demonstrate Saturday in Washington during the March for Our Lives, a rally against gun violence that was sparked by the shooting at a Florida high school

last month that left 17 people dead.Authorities are praising Gaskill, who had been a school resource officer at Great Mills since August, for his quick reaction to the shooting, which sent students running for cover. The shooting prompted a lockdown and evacuation at the school, which has more than 1,600 students.

“This is a tough guy who closed in quickly and took the right action,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said of Gaskill.

Donna St. George and Jennifer Jenkins contributed to this report.