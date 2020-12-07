Detectives said they believe two people walked up and fired gunshots at 20-year-old Nathaniel Ford of Southeast, who was later pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.
D.C. investigators said special police officers heard the shots and saw two people with handguns fleeing the scene of the shooting. One of the special police officers and one gunman fired shots at each other, D.C. police said.
Seventh District police officers later responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE, where police located a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. The teenager was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, and police say they believe he was wounded during the gunfight with the special police officer, investigators said.
The teenager’s name was not released.
