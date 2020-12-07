A special police officer shot and wounded a 15-year-old during an exchange of gunfire minutes after the teenager fatally shot a man in a Southeast Washington building Sunday night, D.C. police said.

The wounded teen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Monday in the slaying, which occurred about 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hartford Street SE near Suitland Parkway, D.C. police said in a statement.

Detectives said they believe two people walked up and fired gunshots at 20-year-old Nathaniel Ford of Southeast, who was later pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

D.C. investigators said special police officers heard the shots and saw two people with handguns fleeing the scene of the shooting. One of the special police officers and one gunman fired shots at each other, D.C. police said.

Seventh District police officers later responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE, where police located a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. The teenager was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, and police say they believe he was wounded during the gunfight with the special police officer, investigators said.

The teenager’s name was not released.