A teenager was shot in front of a D.C. charter school on Tuesday, police said.

A spokesman for D.C. police said officers responded to the report of a shooting at the entrance of IDEA Public Charter School in the 1000 block of 45th St. NE at around 3:50 p.m.

They found the teenager conscious and breathing after he was shot in the abdomen, and he was taken to a hospital, the spokesman said.

No other information about the shooting was available.

IDEA is a charter school with students in grades 9-12.