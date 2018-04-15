A 17-year-old boy was shot in front of a Southeast Washington apartment building overnight, D.C. police said Sunday.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Bass Place Southeast, in the Marshall Heights neighborhood. The teenager told police he saw a gold-colored sedan driving up when gunfire ran out, and he fled into the apartment building, according to a D.C. police incident report.

Officers later entered an apartment to find the teenager, who was not identified, with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was conscious when he was found, and was taken to a hospital to be treated, police said.

Police did not have a suspect.