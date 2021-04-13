State police said the trooper was sent to the scene after two calls reported a male who was acting suspiciously and who appeared to have a gun.
Police said a witness told them that the youth took a “shooting stance” and was pointing his gun at the trooper before the trooper fired.
There was no indication that his gun was not a real weapon, police said.
After being wounded, the youth produced a knife, a witness recounted, according to the police. The trooper ordered the youth to drop the knife, the witness told police, and the trooper fired again, police said.
The youth died at a hospital.
The airsoft gun and a knife were recovered.
The incident will be investigated by police, and findings will be reviewed by the county state’s attorney’s office.
Police said they did not know why the youth acted as he did. It would be part of the investigation, police said.
“There are many questions we do not have the answers to at this point in the investigation,” police said “However, we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine what has occurred.”