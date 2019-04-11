A teenager was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Good Hope Road SE, across the street from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.

A police spokesman said the youth was shot in either the shoulder or the side and was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital. Police said the boy was about 14, but a precise age could not immediately be determined.

Police did not make any arrests and were investigating the motive and circumstances of the crime.

At least five youths and teenagers have been wounded by gunfire in the District this year, none fatally, including the incident on Thursday.

A 5-year-old girl was shot at a bus stop, a 6-year-old boy was struck by a bullet, and a 12-year-old boy was critically wounded in February in the Kenilworth-Parkside neighborhood of Northeast Washington. A 17-year-old was shot in the back when one or more gunman fired 40 bullets.

