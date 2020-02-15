The sheriff’s office said Norwood’s father came home shortly after 6 p.m. Friday to find his wife and younger son dead of gunshot wounds. Officials said Levi Norwood then shot and wounded his father, who escaped and called for help. The father was hospitalized and in stable condition.

Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the home in the 12800 block of Elk Run Road, just east of Route 17, believing that Norwood had barricaded himself inside. But when deputies entered the home about 10:15 p.m., Norwood was gone, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said he had not taken the family car, and they advised residents in the rural area to check on their own vehicles.

“Law enforcement will continue to search a large area of woodland, fields and outbuildings,” Sgt. James Hartman told reporters Friday night. “If you live in the area, expect a visit from law enforcement to check on your welfare.”

The sheriff’s office said Saturday that they had not determined what type of weapon was used in the double homicide nor what Norwood’s motive was. No vehicle had yet been reported stolen in connection with Norwood. Police from Culpeper County, Fairfax County and the Virginia State Police were also involved in the search.

