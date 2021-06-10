The confrontation began just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, when two county officers were called to a window-tinting business in the 4900 block of Beech Road in Temple Hills. A man had called police to say his credit card, stolen earlier that morning from a car in the District, was being used at the business.
Police said the first officer approached a black Dodge Charger inside the garage on Beech Road and asked the driver to roll down the window and stop the car. The driver instead began to drive away, police said, striking the second officer.
The second officer then fired shots at the fleeing vehicle, police said, before the officers began chasing the Charger in their police vehicle. Minutes later, authorities said, the Charger crashed.
All three began to run, police said. Canarte was Tased and the driver, one of the juveniles, was also apprehended by police. Both were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The other juvenile hid in the woods nearby for several hours before he was also taken into custody, police said.
The officer struck by the Charger, whom officials have not identified, was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries. He has been with the department for eight years and is a patrol officer.
Police said the Charger had been stolen in the District on Tuesday. With a search warrant, investigators found parts to two polymer 80 handguns and two loaded 30-round extended magazines in the vehicle.
The officer who fired his gun is on routine administrative leave, police said, and he and the other responding officers will be investigated by the Internal Affairs Division in accordance with standard departmental practice.