When they arrived they found the victim “suffering from a gunshot wound to the head,” according to a police report. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A motive and suspect or suspects have not been identified at this time.

The victim's name has not been released, pending the notification of his family, police said. He's the 11th juvenile between the ages of 11 and 17 years old to be fatally shot or stabbed in the District this year.

That compares with nine juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 were killed in 2018.

There have been 149 total homicides so far this year in the District, which is a 4 percent increase over the same time in 2018.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

