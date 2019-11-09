By Rachel Weiner closeRachel WeinerLocal reporter covering federal court in Alexandria, Va. and local court in Arlington and Alexandria.EmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 9, 2019 at 4:30 PM ESTA teenage boy was stabbed at a Subway restaurant in Clarksburg, Md., on Saturday and was hospitalized with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, police said Saturday.The perpetrator remained at large. A police spokesman said investigators think the two were known to each other and that the person who wielded the weapon is also a juvenile.The stabbing occurred about 11:30 a.m. at a Subway in a strip mall on Stringtown Road.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy