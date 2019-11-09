A teenage boy was stabbed at a Subway restaurant in Clarksburg, Md., on Saturday and was hospitalized with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, police said Saturday.

The perpetrator remained at large. A police spokesman said investigators think the two were known to each other and that the person who wielded the weapon is also a juvenile.

The stabbing occurred about 11:30 a.m. at a Subway in a strip mall on Stringtown Road.

AD
AD