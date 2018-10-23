Officials in Montgomery County said a 16-year-old girl was raped Monday evening in the area of the Twinbrook Metro stop in Rockville.

The incident began near Randolph and Selfridge roads in the Wheaton area, where the teenager had boarded a bus and started talking with a man who was also on the bus.

When the bus got to Twinbrook, they both got off, and the teenager said the man then “forced her to a nearby parking garage on Fishers Lane where he raped her in a stairwell,” according to a police statement.

[Woman raped after being forced into woods as she walked from Metro in Rockville at midnight, police say]

The man then walked her back to the Metro station and left the area, police said.

Montgomery County Police described the suspect as a black man who is between the ages of 19 and 25 years old. He has a tattoo under his right eye an stands between 5 feet, 10 inches, and 6 feet tall. The man has a thin build and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5400.