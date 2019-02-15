Authorities have arrested and charged a man in connection with the murder last month of a 21-year-old man in the District.

Travis Deyvon Ruth, of Southeast Washington, was fatally shot around 7:39 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 2700 block of Jasper Street SE. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged Elhadji Babacar Ndiaye, 19, of Southeast Washington with first-degree murder while armed in the incident.

Police did not identify a motive in the case.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news