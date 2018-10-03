Damon Dickens, was shot and killed outside of his grandmother’s home Sept. 24. (Family photo)

D.C. police announced Wednesday a first-degree murder charge against a teen for allegedly fatally shooting a 23-year-old man outside of his grandmother’s Southeast home last month.

Officials said that 17-year-old Jamal Blocker, of Southeast, was transferred from custody in Prince George’s County to the District, where he was charged as an adult with First Degree Murder while Armed in the killing of Damon Dickens on Sept. 24.

According to Dickens’ family, he was visiting family members in Southeast D.C. as he awaited deployment orders from the Army, after he recently completed basic training. He had hoped to be assigned to an airborne division, his family said, and Dickens also was recently married.

He was found gasping for air with multiple gunshot wounds about 4 p.m. on that Monday afternoon outside his grandmother’s home in the 2500 block of Bowen Road SE.

Police released no details about the case.