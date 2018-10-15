A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult in a fatal stabbing that took place earlier this month, D.C. police said Monday.

The stabbing occurred Oct. 7 in a bank parking lot in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, SE. There, Jean-Claude Jackson, 30, of no fixed address was found suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead later that night.

Police on Monday charged 16-year-old Dazmine Anderson, of Southeast D.C., as an adult with second-degree murder while armed.

Details regarding the motive behind the attack were not available Monday evening.