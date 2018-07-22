A 17-year-old District resident has been arrested and charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the June slaying of a Northern Virginia man whose family said he was installing a security system at a pool in Northeast Washington.

Daymond Chicas, 24, of Manassas, was shot about 2:15 p.m. on June 11 near the Kelly Miller Pool in the 300 block of 50th Street. His family told Fox 5 News that he was a third-party contractor working for the District installing a surveillance system, and that some children ran off with his cell phone. Chicas chased them down, but was then shot as he returned to the pool, his family said.

Chicas died the next day. His family said he grew up in Manassas and was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.

On Friday, D.C. police arrested Bernard McKinney, 17, of Northeast Washington. McKinney made his first court appearance on Saturday and was ordered held without bond, court records show.