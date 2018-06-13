Authorities said they charged a Maryland teenager with bringing a loaded, stolen .38 revolver to a high school in Montgomery County.

Police said Elijah C. Nyamekye, 17, of Silver Spring is being charged as an adult in the incident at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville.

Montgomery County Police said the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday when Nyamekye, who is not a student at Paint Branch, came into the facility. He got into the school by giving a fake name and student identification number.

Nyamekye fled the school, and a school resource officer searched the grounds for him but could not locate him on site. He was later found walking along Briggs Chaney Road near Columbia Pike.

He tried to flee when the school resource officer tried to talk with him, police said. He was placed under arrest. In a search of his bag, police said, they found the loaded gun. Authorities said they later figured out that the gun had been reported stolen from Pennsylvania.

Nyamekye was charged as an adult with possession of a handgun, possession of a stolen handgun and other charges. His bond status was not immediately available, police said.

It was not clear if police had yet established why Nyamekye went to the school.