They found 45-year-old Jose Vasquez Lopez of Riverdale suffering from upper-body trauma, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, police said 16-year-old Luswin Alonso Espino of Riverdale was charged as an adult in the stabbing.
Espino, who was related to Lopez, attacked Lopez after walking up to him and a witness, the statement said. The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.
Police asked anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them at 301-516-2512.