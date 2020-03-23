A teenager was charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Maryland on Sunday, police said Monday.

At around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Carters Lane in Riverdale for a reported stabbing, Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

They found 45-year-old Jose Vasquez Lopez of Riverdale suffering from upper-body trauma, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police said 16-year-old Luswin Alonso Espino of Riverdale was charged as an adult in the stabbing.

Espino, who was related to Lopez, attacked Lopez after walking up to him and a witness, the statement said. The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them at 301-516-2512.