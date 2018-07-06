A teenager was killed in Fairfax County when a gun discharged accidentally, the police said. (iStock/iStock)

A teenager was shot and killed in Fairfax County Thursday evening when a gun went off by accident, according to the county police.

The teenager was identified as a 16-year-old male. No name was given. The incident happened about 7 p.m. in the 8400 block of Del Norte Court, the police said. The address is in the Mount Vernon/Fort Belvoir area, about a half mile north of Route 1.

According to police, their preliminary investigtion indicated that he was handling a gun on a bed when it went off by accident. He was struck in the upper body and died at a hospital, police said.

They said an autopsy is being conducted.